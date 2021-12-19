December 18, 2021
Boxing Results

Valenzuela stops Dulay, WBA #1 Puello victorious

Unbeaten lightweight Jose Valenzuela (11-0, 7 KOs) scored an impressive third round TKO over Austin Dulay (14-3, 10 KOs) in the Morrell-Fox co-feature on Saturday night at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Valenzuela dropped Dulay three times in round one and once in round two. The iron-jawed Dulay survived a brutal beating in round three without going down. The bout was stopped by the referee at the start of round four much to Dulay’s disgust.

Unbeaten WBA #1 super lightweight contender Alberto Puello (20-0, 10 KOs) dominated local hero VeShawn Owens (13-3, 12 KOs) over ten rounds. Scores were 98-92, 100-90, 99-91.

Unbeaten super lightweight speedster Richardson Hitchins (13-0, 5 KOs) outboxed Malik Hawkins (18-2, 11 KOs) over ten one-sided rounds. Scores were 97-93, 100-90, 96-94.

In a clash between unbeaten light heavyweights, 6’4 Suray Mahmutovic (3-0-1, 3 KOs) survived a third round knockdown to get a draw with Pachino Hill (6-0-1, 5 KOs). Scores were 39-38 Mahmutovic, 38-38, 38-38.

Unbeaten 2016 Dominican Olympian super featherweight Héctor Luis García (13-0, 10 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Isaac Avelar (16-3, 10 KOs). Avelar dropped Garcia in round one, but after that it was all Garcia. Scores were 78-73 3x.

  • Valenzuela is a bad cat, but I want to see him keep up his hands. I am also wondering if Valenzuela will eventually fight at 140 and/or 147 because he is a big 135 pound fighter.

