“Son of the Legend” light heavyweight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 34 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Palenque de la Feria Ganadera in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Coming off his loss to UFC legend Anderson Silva, Junior landed the harder shots against the smaller Zegarra, who had been stopped in his last three. No scores were announced.
Wait.. what… Jr is still fighting? Whyyyyyyyyy……guess he needs that money for munchies
This must have been a thriller…
I watched it on AZTECA, mexican TV,,fights like this one is what tarnishes boxing,,it was upsetting to watch,,fight was made in Jr.’s backyard in Culiacan, vs. a small fighter, a super welter at most ballooned to light heavy, Jr. looked like a giant against this fighter from Peru that had lost his 3 last fights by KO vs unknowns. Jr. was visibly gassed from the 3rd round on, was outworked for most of the fight, never really hurt his much smaller opponent, and when it came decision time, they didn’t bother to read the judges scorecard, very quickly the ring announcer said; the winner by unanimous decision, J Chavez Jr.,,even the hometown crowd was stunned, upset, and booing. Patetic to say the least