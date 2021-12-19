Chavez Jr. defeats Zagarra in return “Son of the Legend” light heavyweight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (53-6-1, 34 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over David Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) on Saturday night at the Palenque de la Feria Ganadera in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico. Coming off his loss to UFC legend Anderson Silva, Junior landed the harder shots against the smaller Zegarra, who had been stopped in his last three. No scores were announced. Paul knocks out Woodley in six

Top Boxing News

