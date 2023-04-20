Super welterweight Angel “Relampago” Ruiz (18-2-1, 13 KOs) knocked out 41-year-old former world champion Luis Collazo (39-9, 20 KOs) in the sixth round on Wednesday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Ruiz, 25, dropped Collazo twice in round three. A body shot put Collazo down for the count in round six. Time was :32. Collazo, who took the fight on short notice, announced his retirement after the fight.

In a battle between unbeaten welterweights, Vadim Musaev (6-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round TKO against Martin Alvarez (7-1, 6 KOs). A left hook dropped Alvarez and after he wobbled after regaining his feet, the bout was waved off by the referee. Time was 2:03. Musaev was the silver medal winner at the 2021 World Amateur Championships.

In a clash between unbeaten super bantamweights, Jose “Chapulin” Salas (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 2008 Olympian Prince “Octopus” Dzani (23-1, 19 KOs). Salas dropped Dzani in round nine en route to a 100-89 3x shutout.