Super welterweight Angel “Relampago” Ruiz (18-2-1, 13 KOs) knocked out 41-year-old former world champion Luis Collazo (39-9, 20 KOs) in the sixth round on Wednesday night at the ProBox Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Ruiz, 25, dropped Collazo twice in round three. A body shot put Collazo down for the count in round six. Time was :32. Collazo, who took the fight on short notice, announced his retirement after the fight.
In a battle between unbeaten welterweights, Vadim Musaev (6-0, 5 KOs) scored a first round TKO against Martin Alvarez (7-1, 6 KOs). A left hook dropped Alvarez and after he wobbled after regaining his feet, the bout was waved off by the referee. Time was 2:03. Musaev was the silver medal winner at the 2021 World Amateur Championships.
In a clash between unbeaten super bantamweights, Jose “Chapulin” Salas (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over 2008 Olympian Prince “Octopus” Dzani (23-1, 19 KOs). Salas dropped Dzani in round nine en route to a 100-89 3x shutout.
It was kind of sad, but Collazo went out on his shield, he gave it his best shot.
thats too bad, went out on his shield to the end, he shouldve been matched with someone less than 16 years age difference