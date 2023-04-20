Rakhmiov-Cordina Final Press Conference IBF super featherweight champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhmiov and challenger Joe Cordina faced off at the final press conference ahead of their world title fight on Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales. The bout can be seen on DAZN. Ruiz KOs ex-champ Collazo, 41 Like this: Like Loading...

