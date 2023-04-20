IBF super featherweight champion Shavkatdzhon Rakhmiov and challenger Joe Cordina faced off at the final press conference ahead of their world title fight on Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales. The bout can be seen on DAZN.
Eddie Hearn is the most visible promotor now. He says silly stuff at times but the dude puts in work and represents the brand well on the big stage. Salute to the OG!