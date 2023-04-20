World-ranked super lightweight Batyr Ahkmedov was incensed when he heard the news on Wednesday that WBA champion Alberto Puello had tested positive for clomiphene, a performance-enhancing drug, and would be stripped of his title. “We fought for the title last August and I knew something was off in the fight,” said Akhmedov, (9-2, 8 KOs), lost a split decision to Puello for the WBA title. “I thought I was winning the fight and hitting him with the harder punches, he was just trying to survive. But in life, things like this usually catch up to you. I hope that justice will be served and I can fight for the world title again soon.

“Our fight was the last fight for both of us and looking back on it now, I’m very suspicious about what might have taken place. I’ve fought in hundreds of amateur and professional bouts and can see when another boxer just doesn’t look right.”