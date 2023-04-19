WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello has reportedly failed a VADA test and his scheduled defense against Rolly Romero on Showtime May 13 in Las Vegas is off. Puello allegedly tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene. Showtime still plans to go ahead with the telecast as of now, possibly with Romero now taking on WBA #1 Ismael Barroso for the vacant title in the event Puello is stripped.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Those damn eggs again 😀
Shame on Puello, about to give his title to someone who does not deserve it, either way.
Maybe he ate the same contaminated meat as the unmentionable