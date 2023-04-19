WBA super lightweight champion Alberto Puello has reportedly failed a VADA test and his scheduled defense against Rolly Romero on Showtime May 13 in Las Vegas is off. Puello allegedly tested positive for the banned substance clomiphene. Showtime still plans to go ahead with the telecast as of now, possibly with Romero now taking on WBA #1 Ismael Barroso for the vacant title in the event Puello is stripped.

Like this: Like Loading...