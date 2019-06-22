Undefeated 6’7 super welterweight Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora (13-0, 9 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over previously unbeaten Manuel “Baby” Zepeda (17-1, 4 KOs) on Friday night at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. Said to be the tallest 154-pound boxer in the division’s history, Fundora manhandled his light-punching opponent and Zepeda called it quits after round four.

In a gritty clash between unbeaten lightweights, Michel Rivera (16-0, 10 KOs) pounded out an eight round unanimous decision over Rene Tellez Giron (13-1, 7 KOs). An eighth round knockdown punctuated an 78-73, 78-73, 79-72 scorecard.

In a slugfest, undefeated lightweight prospect Yeis Solano (14-0, 10 KOs) scored an eight round split decision over Elias Damian Araujo (19-1, 7 KOs). Scores were 78-73 76-75 Solano, 77-74 Araujo. Solano dropped Araujo in round four