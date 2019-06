Super welterweight Aaron McKenna (8-0, 5 KOs) dropped Daniel Perales (10-18-2, 5 KOs) in round one and got a referee’s stoppage at :42 of round two.

Super bantamweight Anthony Garnica (2-1, 1 KO) outpointed Gilberto Duran (3-3, 3 KOs) over four. Scores were 40-35 3x. Garnica dropped Duran at the end of round one.

Super middleweights Emilio Rodriquez (3-1-1, 2 KOs) and Clay Collard (1-1-2, 0 KOs) battled to a four round majority draw.