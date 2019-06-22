In a very entertaining and controversial fight, 8:1 underdog Elwin Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO to dethrone WBO light flyweight world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (20-2, 20 KOs) on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Soto floored Acosta in round three and had him in trouble. The champion rebounded and regained the upper hand. But in the final round, Soto rocked Acosta and the bout was very quickly waved off by referee Thomas Taylor. Time was :23.