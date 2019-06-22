In a very entertaining and controversial fight, 8:1 underdog Elwin Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO to dethrone WBO light flyweight world champion Angel “Tito” Acosta (20-2, 20 KOs) on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Soto floored Acosta in round three and had him in trouble. The champion rebounded and regained the upper hand. But in the final round, Soto rocked Acosta and the bout was very quickly waved off by referee Thomas Taylor. Time was :23.
Did the referee had to go somewhere else and decided to end the fight? Give the champ the chance he deserves. Don’t take the belt from him like that!
I thought the fight stoppage was premature. Acosta was staggered but still had his hands up as he backed up to the ropes. However, the referee did not give him a chance to fight his way out of trouble. I have a lot of respect for Thomas Taylor, but he should have not stopped that fight when he did. Acosta, as the champ, deserved the chance to recover, if he could.
I thought Acosta would win the fight if he managed to survive the 12 rounds. He was just too active for Soto. Soto clearly showed that he could hurt Acosta and did so several times. On the other hand, Acosta was never able to seriously hurt Soto throughout the entire fight. I’m sure he was well ahead at the time of the stoppage, but Soto made the scorecards irrelevant.
Despite the controversial ending, the fight was one of the best of the year so far. I would love to see a rematch later this year.