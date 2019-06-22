WBA super featherweight champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-4-2, 16 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over former champ Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-2, 17 KOs) to erase all doubts in their rematch on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Cancio was cut early, but he battered Machado in round two. A body shot dropped Machado in the third to end it. Time was 1:01.