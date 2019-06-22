WBA super featherweight champion Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (21-4-2, 16 KOs) scored a spectacular third round KO over former champ Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-2, 17 KOs) to erase all doubts in their rematch on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Cancio was cut early, but he battered Machado in round two. A body shot dropped Machado in the third to end it. Time was 1:01.
In the first fight, Cancio showed that Machado is vulnerable to body shots. I believed he would repeat the knockout in the rematch, if he was able to avoid Machado’s bombs. His fight was at midrange and in close where Machado can’t get full extension on his punches. Machado had to keep Cancio at the end of his punches.
Cancio would not be denied and kept advancing into punching range taking some shots but avoiding many shots as well. He focused on the body in the rematch and got the knockout even quicker than before. That was a perfect liver shot that hit Machado in the third and took all the fight out of him.
Congratulations to Cancio for the great win and possibly a move up to lightweight for Machado. A note to Machado: lightweights in general hit harder than super featherweights.