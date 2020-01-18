January 17, 2020
Boxing Results

Shishkin, Ergashev, O’Quinn still unbeaten

In a clash of unbeaten super middleweights, Vladimir Shishkin (10-0, 6 KOs) pounded out a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Ulises Sierra (15-1-2, 9 KOs) on Friday night live at the WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa. Shishkin pressed the action en route to a 100-90, 99-91, 99-91 verdict.

Unbeaten super lightweight Shohjahon Ergashev (18-0, 16 KOs) needed just 92 seconds to stop Adrian Estrella (29-4, 24 KOs). Ergashev landed a left hook to the body that put Estrella down for the count.

Unbeaten bantamweight Ja’Rico O’Quinn (14-0-1, 8 KOs) outpointed Oscar Vasquez (15-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round contest. Scores were 79-73 3x.

The card was the 250th edition of ShoBox, the prospect-oriented series that has featured 81 future world champions since its inception in 2001.

