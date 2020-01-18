

Officials for Saturday’s WBA/IBF super welterweight clash in Philadelphia between world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams and Jeison Rosario are as follows:

Referee: Benji Esteves

Judges: David Braslow, Julie Lederman, Kevin Morgan.

Officials for the accompanying WBA interim super featherweight fight between Chris Colbert and Jezzrel Corrales are:

Referee: Shawn Clark

Judges: Steve Weisfeld, Dewey LaRosa, David Braslow

WBA Supervisor for both bouts is George Martinez. WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza will also be in attendance.