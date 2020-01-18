WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
January 18, 2020
Williams-Rosario Officials

Lr Tgb Pbc On Fox Weigh In Williams Vs Rosario Trappfotos 01172020 8775
Photo: Stephanie Trapp/TGB Promotions

Officials for Saturday’s WBA/IBF super welterweight clash in Philadelphia between world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams and Jeison Rosario are as follows:

Referee: Benji Esteves
Judges: David Braslow, Julie Lederman, Kevin Morgan.

Officials for the accompanying WBA interim super featherweight fight between Chris Colbert and Jezzrel Corrales are:

Referee: Shawn Clark
Judges: Steve Weisfeld, Dewey LaRosa, David Braslow

WBA Supervisor for both bouts is George Martinez. WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza will also be in attendance.

