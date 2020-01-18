Officials for Saturday’s WBA/IBF super welterweight clash in Philadelphia between world champion Julian “J-Rock” Williams and Jeison Rosario are as follows:
Referee: Benji Esteves
Judges: David Braslow, Julie Lederman, Kevin Morgan.
Officials for the accompanying WBA interim super featherweight fight between Chris Colbert and Jezzrel Corrales are:
Referee: Shawn Clark
Judges: Steve Weisfeld, Dewey LaRosa, David Braslow
WBA Supervisor for both bouts is George Martinez. WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza will also be in attendance.