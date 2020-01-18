The WBC has confirmed that the WBC cruiserweight title fight between number one contender Ilunga Makabu and number two contender Michal Cieslak will take place in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, January 31. The bout will be the first world title fight in DRC in 45 years.

“I am very happy that the fight is going on as ordered by the WBC, and that Don King Promotions has clarified a few misunderstandings with local promotional partners Tarik Saadi and General Luyoyo,” said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.