Here are some more details on the March 7 clash between Adam Kownacki (20-0, 15 KOs) and Robert Helenius (29-3, 18 KOs) from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The bout will be a twelve round WBA heavyweight title eliminator and headline an all-heavyweight telecast on FOX.

The co-feat ure is unbeaten Efe Ajagba (12-0, 10 KOs) in a ten round bout against TBA. The TV opener is unbeaten Frank Sanchez (14-0, 11 KOs) steps against Joey Dawejko (29-7-4, 11 KOs) in another ten-rounder.