J-Rock, Rosario make weight Julian Williams 153.4 vs. Jeison Rosario 153.1

(WBA, IBF super welterweight titles) Chris Colbert 129.8 vs. Jezzrel Corrales 129.4

WBA interim super featherweight title) Venue: Liacouras Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: FOX Night of Heavyweights on FOX Weights from Verona, NY

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.