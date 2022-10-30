Undefeated lightweight KO artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Zepeda simply overwhelmed Diaz with non-stop power punches in most rounds and pulled away to a 119-109, 119-109, 118-110 win.
WBO #7, IBF #13 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) took a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over tough-as-nails Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-4, 18 KOs). It was a harder fight than expected for 20:1 favorite Rocha as Perez hadn’t fought in nearly three years. Rocha won by scores of 100-89, 100-90, 99-91 as he successfully defended his NABO title.
Former world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten IBF female flyweight champion Leonela Yudica (17-1-3, 0 KOs) by split decision in a close fight. Scores were 97-93, 96-94 Mucino, 96-94 Yudica.
In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Hector Valdez, Jr. (16-0, 8 KOs) and Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) fought ten workmanlike rounds with Valdez taking a split decision. Scores were 97-93 for Ornealas, 97-93, 97-93 for Valdez.
Good decision as far as I am concerned. The DAZN announcement team had no idea what they were talking about. That was NOT masterful boxing by Ornelas. It was more like rounds 9-12 of Trinidad vs De La Hoya.
Jojo Diaz has always been economical with his punches and he frequently adopts the earmuff defense when facing punching barrages. He doesn’t throw while his opponent is punching but waits until the barrage is over before retaliating.
Against Gary Russell, Jr., it was a really bad strategy because Russell often moved right after punching and was no longer in range for counters. Against Zepeda, it was a terrible strategy because the onslaught was continuous without much interruption. As far as I could see, it was a one-sided beatdown because Diaz just didn’t throw enough punches to make it competitive.
As for Rocha, it was a disappointing performance. Instead of using his jab and moving side to side for punching angles, he elected to punch then stand there for the receipt. He also often moved straight back after punching and got tagged when he did so. He clearly won the fight with many clean punches, but he also took hard punches in return and gave the opponent way too many opportunities to hit him. That is not a recipe for a long career. He could have made it an easy fight but he elected not to.
Perez took a lot of shots without wilting but I believe Rocha could have stopped him by mixing up the intensity of his shots and hitting him from angles with punches that he couldn’t see. I sure hope Rocha fights a more intelligent fight when he meets a top fighter. This approach would get him knocked out.