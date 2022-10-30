Undefeated lightweight KO artist William “El Camarón” Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) scored a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over former IBF super featherweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. Zepeda simply overwhelmed Diaz with non-stop power punches in most rounds and pulled away to a 119-109, 119-109, 118-110 win.

WBO #7, IBF #13 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) took a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over tough-as-nails Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-4, 18 KOs). It was a harder fight than expected for 20:1 favorite Rocha as Perez hadn’t fought in nearly three years. Rocha won by scores of 100-89, 100-90, 99-91 as he successfully defended his NABO title.

Former world champion Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KOs) dethroned previously unbeaten IBF female flyweight champion Leonela Yudica (17-1-3, 0 KOs) by split decision in a close fight. Scores were 97-93, 96-94 Mucino, 96-94 Yudica.

In a clash of unbeaten super bantamweights, Hector Valdez, Jr. (16-0, 8 KOs) and Max Ornelas (15-1-1, 5 KOs) fought ten workmanlike rounds with Valdez taking a split decision. Scores were 97-93 for Ornealas, 97-93, 97-93 for Valdez.