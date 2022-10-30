YouTube boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout at a catchweight of 187 pounds on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena, just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Paul appeared headed to a decision win when he dropped Silva in the final round. Silva rallied after the knockdown, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.

After the fight, Paul called out UFC fighter Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez.

Unbeaten 18-year-old lightweight Ashton “H2O” Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) made quick work of former contender Braulio Rodriguez (20-5, 17 KOs). A short left hook finished Rodriguez after just 61 seconds.

WBC #9, WBA #12 bantamweight Alexandro “El Peque” Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) was victorious when WBO #13, IBF #14 Antonio “Carita” Nieves (20-4-2, 11 KOs) couldn’t continue after round seven. Santiago was taking over the bout when the bout ended. This was a rematch of a 2016 draw.

MMA fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell made their pro debuts in a four-round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195 pounds. Hall outworked Bell by scores of 40-36 3x in a bout that never heated up until the last few seconds.

UFC fighter Chris Avila pretty much beat up pro debuting Internet personality “Doctor Mike” Varshavski in a four-round cruiserweight bout contracted at 185 pounds. Scores were 40-36 3x.