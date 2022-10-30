YouTube boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over 47-year-old UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout at a catchweight of 187 pounds on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena, just outside of Phoenix, Arizona. Paul appeared headed to a decision win when he dropped Silva in the final round. Silva rallied after the knockdown, but it was too little, too late. Scores were 77-74, 78-73, 78-73.
After the fight, Paul called out UFC fighter Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez.
Unbeaten 18-year-old lightweight Ashton “H2O” Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) made quick work of former contender Braulio Rodriguez (20-5, 17 KOs). A short left hook finished Rodriguez after just 61 seconds.
WBC #9, WBA #12 bantamweight Alexandro “El Peque” Santiago (27-3-5, 14 KOs) was victorious when WBO #13, IBF #14 Antonio “Carita” Nieves (20-4-2, 11 KOs) couldn’t continue after round seven. Santiago was taking over the bout when the bout ended. This was a rematch of a 2016 draw.
MMA fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell made their pro debuts in a four-round cruiserweight bout contracted at 195 pounds. Hall outworked Bell by scores of 40-36 3x in a bout that never heated up until the last few seconds.
UFC fighter Chris Avila pretty much beat up pro debuting Internet personality “Doctor Mike” Varshavski in a four-round cruiserweight bout contracted at 185 pounds. Scores were 40-36 3x.
It almost seemed like Silva was holding back on his punches early on but I guess that is all he had. Thought Silva would win based on stamina but Jake looked in much better condition.
Interesting. Jake is showing improvements. HOWEVER he fought a 47 year old former MMA fighter not a boxer and he barely won (12th the decider in my book).
Truth is Jake is a hard worker with a decent right hand (couldn’t knockout 47yr old with that right). He is young in the game and has tons to work on. He knows it, that’s why he is looking to fighter Another MMA FIGHTER (NATE DIAZ) AND calling out fighter he knows will not give home the time of day (Canelo).
Take it for what it is , entertainment, not legit boxing. That occurs between 2 boxers
27 year old beats 47 year old grandpa in a very close fight! Grandpa beat the crap out of young man in his prime but, the knock down gave the 27 year old the lucky win! Big winner here was grandpa who exposed and embarrased young man, baddly!
why doesnt jake paul fight a real fighter not these aliens from outerspace that are past there primes?
In Anderson Silva’s third pro fight he faced Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (52-4-1) and won the fight by split decision. Nobody gave Chavez Jr. nonstop crap for facing a guy who was 1-1 as a pro boxer. A victory like that says a lot about a man and his skills.
Fast forward one year and four months Jake Paul calls him out for a fight. Right away people say Paul needs to face a younger boxer. Now Silva is too old, not a boxer and not a challenge.
Jake Paul has one amateur fight and five pro fights (now six). Paul has boxed a total of twenty three rounds.
Name one other new boxer with no this level of experience who would be criticized for facing Silva?
As a long time boxing fan I was not a fan of Jakes. I thought it was a cash grab and a higher scale of celebrity boxing. Still I took it for what it was. I expected no more from him than any other “new” boxer. I gave him a chance and I’ve turned and not looking forward to seeing who he might fight next.
Jake Paul has gotten better in each fight. Tonight I did not see a single thing that stood out and made the fight look like an amateur or a gimmick fight. Jake worked behind a jab. He used his clinch effectively and when needed. He did swing a few wild shots, but no more than most boxers. All in all he looked like a pro boxer tonight. He even controlled his stamina and for anyone who’s been in the ring you know it’s hard especially in a real fight. Nerves alone drain your stamina and that’s something you don’t deal with in sparring.
Tonight was a good night of boxing and the “main event” was much better than I expected.
I’m less interested in what boxing “fans” fans think and more interested in who real fan of boxing want to see him face next.
I kind of want to see him face Tommy Fury only to get the “real” boxer issue out of the way. For those who forget Fury is no more a “real” boxer than Silva is.
Fury is a low to mid-level TV celebrity who just got into boxing. You can’t consider him and more of a boxer than Paul or Silva is other than the whole 12 amateur fights he had. I think “fans” assume he is more because he has a well-known last name. and for those who don’t know here are the win-loss records of the “boxers” he has beat in the order he beat them.
1. 10-102
2. 0-26
3. 2-26
4. 0-11
5. 0-9
6. 2-0
7. 0-1
8. 10-1
Id like to see him face somebody like Hector Coronado. He has a good record, lost his last two and is rated a lot higher than Jake. I know it wont happen since Jake will need a name more people know who can sell a PPV. That’s the down side to being able to market yourself as well as Jake has. People expect a lot out of you.
No matter what I look forward to his next match. I look more forward to his first loss. How you handle a loss says a lot about you. It will also show if you are a “real” boxer or just in it for the glory of the victories.
