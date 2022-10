Unbeaten heavyweight Sonny Conto (11-0, 9 K0s) scored a second round stoppage of James Bryant (6-2, 4 K0s) in a scheduled six-round headliner on Saturday night at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Bryce Mills (10-1, 4 KOs) outpointed Larry Fryers (11-6-1, 4 KOs) over six rounds 60-54 3x.