Unbeaten lightweight Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) nearly spoiled the long-awaited ring return of three division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night before a crowd of 4,586 inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ortiz gave 25:1 favorite Loma all kinds of problems using his speed and mobility. Lomachenko rallied late to win 115-113, 116-112, 117-111.
“I’m happy. I’m happy to come back in the ring and make this a great show. Thank you to my fans for the support,” commented Lomachenko afterward. “You know what motivated me? Four belts! …look, I’m ready. I’m ready for any option.”
Undisputedlightweight champion Devin Haney was in attendance. “I think it wasn’t the best performance,” said Haney, “but I know if me and Loma were to fight, we’d see a better version on the night. Congratulations, and hopefully we can get it on.”
Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum stated, “The fight to make in the lightweight division is Haney versus Lomachenko, and we will do everything we can to make the undisputed championship showdown that all fight fans want to see. They are the world’s premier lightweights, and it would be a fantastic battle.”
In the co-feature, WBO #3 featherweight Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs), a two-tome Olympic gold medalist), stopped late sub Jose Matias Romero (26-3, 9 KOs) in round nine. Ramirez dropped Romero in round one, then cruised for seven workmanlike rounds before wobbling Romero and getting a referee’s stoppage in round nine. Time was 2:20. Ramirez may now face #1 Isaac Dogboe for the WBO belt when current champion Emanuel Navarrete moves up to 130.
Unbeaten 2020 Olympian super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round KO against Ahmed Hefny (13-3, 5 KOs). Torrez dropped Hefny in both rounds one and two, then got the stoppage after another knockdown in round three. Time was 2:32.
Unbeaten 2020 Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) an eight round unanimous decision against Luis Lebron (18-5-1, 11 KOs) in a jr welterweight bout. Regan survived getting buzzed in round seven to win by scores of 77-75, 78-74, 79-73.
Unbeaten middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs), grandson of all-time great Muhammad Ali, had to work harder than expected to take a six round unanimous decision over unheralded Billy Wagner (5-3, 1 KO). Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.
Unbeaten 2020 Olympian jr welterweight Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) went six against Esteban Garcia (15-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 60-54 3x for Tiger.
Unbeaten 2020 Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) defeated Quincy Lavallais (14-4-1, 9 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.
Unbeaten lightweight blue-chipper Abdullah Mason (5-0, 4 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Angel Barrera (4-1, 0 KOs). Mason dropped Barrera twice in round three and got a referee’s stoppage at :21 of round four.
Unbeaten jr lightweight Haven Brady Jr (8-0, 4 KOs) outscored Eric Mondragon (7-1-1, 4 KOs) over eight round by scores of 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.
Don’t think I’ve EVER seen a referee who was THAT strict when it came to clinches. Hefny tried to hold a few times when he was in trouble, and Mercante gave an immediate warning, then another, the a deduction. Just couldn’t wait to penalize the guy. I thought tying up in that situation was part of the game and that Hefny was doing the right thing. Kinda prefer the ref to just fade into the background once the fight starts. Mercante made himself the star of the damn show.
Agree. Mercante is a fool. He always thinks too much of himself during the matches.
So every fight so far has ended exactly the way it was set up to do so. Its not only pro wrestling that the results of a match is determined BEFORE its happened.
The Ragan / Lebron fight was a joke. The scores were a joke. The officiating was a joke. Every time Ragan got popped, he spit his mouthpiece. That was the refs due to give him a minute to recover. Lebron needed to knock him out 3 times to get a draw. Shameful.
Loma no longer a top 10 P4P fighter. Gets hit way too much. Don’t think he can beat any of the better fighters at 135. Just my opinion.
Was thinking the same. Don’t think he has it in him anymore to get by Haney, which is probably next for him. Age is catching up with him…
Man Loma looked small.
@Dee Yes he did, especially next to Haney post fight. I thought Loma just squeaked by Ortiz…..the 115-113 card sounded about right to me. Haney’s probably peaking right about now, and Loma’s not getting any younger. Haney 8-4 or 9-3 wouldn’t surprise me.
Absolutely looked very small. Idk if he could take Tank’s power. He really got hit a lot tonight. I would pick Tank over him now for sure. I also see Haney using his size and length to win. His best option is probably a big money fight against Ryan Garcia. That to me is a more winnable fight for Loma but I wouldn’t be surprised if he lost.
Loma ain’t over the hill yet, but he’s over the top of it, so it’s only downhill from there. This boy he fought tonight was OK, but not a puncher. Looked a lot bigger than Loma, but not as big as Haney looked. Haney will KO Loma, I believe. Loma’s just too small for these bigger framed guys. He won this fight rather easily though, I thought.