Unbeaten lightweight Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) nearly spoiled the long-awaited ring return of three division world champion Vasiliy “Loma” Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) on Saturday night before a crowd of 4,586 inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Ortiz gave 25:1 favorite Loma all kinds of problems using his speed and mobility. Lomachenko rallied late to win 115-113, 116-112, 117-111.

“I’m happy. I’m happy to come back in the ring and make this a great show. Thank you to my fans for the support,” commented Lomachenko afterward. “You know what motivated me? Four belts! …look, I’m ready. I’m ready for any option.”

Undisputedlightweight champion Devin Haney was in attendance. “I think it wasn’t the best performance,” said Haney, “but I know if me and Loma were to fight, we’d see a better version on the night. Congratulations, and hopefully we can get it on.”

Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum stated, “The fight to make in the lightweight division is Haney versus Lomachenko, and we will do everything we can to make the undisputed championship showdown that all fight fans want to see. They are the world’s premier lightweights, and it would be a fantastic battle.”

In the co-feature, WBO #3 featherweight Robeisy Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs), a two-tome Olympic gold medalist), stopped late sub Jose Matias Romero (26-3, 9 KOs) in round nine. Ramirez dropped Romero in round one, then cruised for seven workmanlike rounds before wobbling Romero and getting a referee’s stoppage in round nine. Time was 2:20. Ramirez may now face #1 Isaac Dogboe for the WBO belt when current champion Emanuel Navarrete moves up to 130.

Unbeaten 2020 Olympian super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) scored a third round KO against Ahmed Hefny (13-3, 5 KOs). Torrez dropped Hefny in both rounds one and two, then got the stoppage after another knockdown in round three. Time was 2:32.

Unbeaten 2020 Olympic silver medalist Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) an eight round unanimous decision against Luis Lebron (18-5-1, 11 KOs) in a jr welterweight bout. Regan survived getting buzzed in round seven to win by scores of 77-75, 78-74, 79-73.

Unbeaten middleweight Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs), grandson of all-time great Muhammad Ali, had to work harder than expected to take a six round unanimous decision over unheralded Billy Wagner (5-3, 1 KO). Scores were 58-56, 58-56, 59-55.

Unbeaten 2020 Olympian jr welterweight Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) went six against Esteban Garcia (15-2, 7 KOs). Scores were 60-54 3x for Tiger.

Unbeaten 2020 Olympian middleweight Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) defeated Quincy Lavallais (14-4-1, 9 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 79-73, 80-72, 80-72.

Unbeaten lightweight blue-chipper Abdullah Mason (5-0, 4 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Angel Barrera (4-1, 0 KOs). Mason dropped Barrera twice in round three and got a referee’s stoppage at :21 of round four.

Unbeaten jr lightweight Haven Brady Jr (8-0, 4 KOs) outscored Eric Mondragon (7-1-1, 4 KOs) over eight round by scores of 78-74, 79-73, 79-73.