Courtesy of Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee

In a showdown of promising welterweights at Cache Creek Casino & Resort, Alan Sanchez (22-5-1) of neighboring Fairfield won Saturday night’s main event, spoiling the unbeaten record of Los Angeles’ Saul Bustos (15-1-1) by 10-round majority decision. The WBA Fedecentro title went to the winner, bleeding from a late head butt yet delivering the more telling blows. Judges’ scores were 97-93, 96-94, 95-95. It’s Sanchez’ hope that defeating an opponent from the touted Freddie Roach Gym will lead to bigger opportunities.

The Brooks, Calif., card virtually filled the 1,300-seat events center and the promotional label of Don Chargin Productions and Paco Presents was a nostalgic theme. Chargin, late Hall of Fame promoter, mentored Paco Damian, based in nearby Woodland.

Bill Caplan, longtime Chargin associate, assisted with the show, also attended by Tony Lopez and Loreto Garza, two former world champions who fought for Chargin.

In supporting bouts:

Outweighed by 30-plus pounds, Federico Pacheco won a sluggish pro debut by UD-4 over Josue Vargas (3-4-1), both of LA, heavyweights.

A spirited duel of Kevins saw Montano (4-0) of Concord win by UD-4 over Perez (1-1-1) of Corona, super-featherweights.

Juan Miranda (7-0) of San Diego took a SD-6 over Ivan Vergara (8-2)) of Fairfield, featherweights.

Landing the majority of the harder punches in the judges’ view, Texan Roberto Silva (12-3) was awarded a SD-8 over Blake McKernan (13-2) of Sacramento, heavyweights.