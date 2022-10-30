“They’re going to find something to say,” proclaimed YouTube boxer Jake Paul after defeating 47-year-old MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday night in Phoenix. “‘Fight a real boxer.’ I tried. If I were walking on water, people would say that I can’t swim. There’s always going to be haters. There’s always going to be critics. It’s an everyday part of life if you’re doing something and being successful. I don’t worry about it.

“This is just the start. I want Nate Diaz. Canelo, you too. You guys said, ‘You can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it. So why can’t I beat Canelo?”