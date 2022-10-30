“They’re going to find something to say,” proclaimed YouTube boxer Jake Paul after defeating 47-year-old MMA legend Anderson Silva on Saturday night in Phoenix. “‘Fight a real boxer.’ I tried. If I were walking on water, people would say that I can’t swim. There’s always going to be haters. There’s always going to be critics. It’s an everyday part of life if you’re doing something and being successful. I don’t worry about it.
“This is just the start. I want Nate Diaz. Canelo, you too. You guys said, ‘You can’t beat a striker, you can’t beat a legend like Anderson Silva.’ I just did it. So why can’t I beat Canelo?”
LMAO!!
Because Canelo will spank you and KYO in 1 round. that’s why, circus show boy. Fighting a P4P is not the same as beating a nonboxing, retired, 47 yo grandpa. Ay, chihuahua!
I think we all know Jake wants nothing to do with a Canelo fight right now. If it was offered he might say yes, but he doesnt really think he is ready for that. During the press conference somebody asked what if Bivol needed somebody to face, would you take it. He was very real about it and said Bivol would have to wait because I’m nowhere near ready. I think thats the quote, but its close if Im wrong. A lot of boxers will call out top fighters way above their levels and thats all this was… I think.
It’s not about why i can’t beat Canelo, it’s about why you can’t fight Canelo. Beating youtubers and old MMA fighters dosen’t make you qualified!
Like I say, Paul can sell mops to people with carpet floors. He is so full of himself putting on a great act. It’s over now. Now, can we continue on in the real world of boxing?
Jake, YOU ARE A JOKE!!!! Do us all a favor a fuck off!!
jake paul is a clown in a circus
Because you’re an internet clown admired by low attention spanned manchildren. You just beat a washed up MMA fighter at boxing and you’ve never beaten a boxer. In a sane world without social media you’d be a minimum wage worker hated by all his colleagues for being so self-absorbed. Enough reasons?
Jake Paul beat a boxer who beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. For a pedestrian that is pretty damn impressive. Put Jake in with a legitimate cruiserweight on Showbox and see what happens.
Paul in 2! vs Canelo.
A few things:
a) Paul is actually not a bad fighter for limited experience, but fighting old washed up MMA fighters in boxing, and retired 5’9 NBA players who never had a boxing match is not the stuff of legends. He obviously makes way too much money for his level, but because of this youtube craze, he’s benefitting.
b) He represents the present day society of insanity ruling the day, but hopefully it is just blip on the radar and not the norm moving forward. I was a middle school and high school teacher for 22 years and the insanity just became overwhelming. I had a student that thought he was a wolf and we had to treat him as such. Several students thought they were cats and this behavior was excepted. Not going to comment on the gender thing.
c) Put him in there with someone like Joe Smith or Sullivan Barrera and see what he’s got. I don’t think he’ll take those fights and he shouldn’t if he enjoys his health.
In this insane society, more Americans are familiar with Jake Paul than know who Terence Crawford is.
I was really good at alot if different sports growing up. My favorite though was street football. Who the hell says I’m not the best qb in football? Better than Brady and to prove it I’d like to have a football throwing contest with Michael Phelps. Phelps I’m gonna fuck you up! What the hell is all of this really guys????
I thought Anderson Silva won even with the knockdown. I thought he landed better punches in all rounds. I thought JP won the first round based on activity and the last round with the knockdown, I thought AS swept round 2 to round 7. Not bad at all for a near 50 years old.
You can’t beat canelo and you can’t beat mcgreggor. You might be able to beat Michael Phelps though, but not Michael Moorer. Stay in your lane chump