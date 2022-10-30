PLEASE READ
Ok. Let’s be honest folks. That verdict was butt fucking bullshit. Jemaine Ortis was robbed.
So, whoever scored it 117-111, only gave Ortiz 2 rounds from rounds 2 to 12? (cause he clearly won round 1)