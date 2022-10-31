By Ricardo Ibarra

Photos by Mike Blair/Boxingprospects.net

In a tight five round lightweight bout, Portland’s Bryan Sanchez (3-0, 2 KOs) claimed a split decision victory over local crowd favorite Troy Wohosky (4-3, 1 KO) on Saturday night at the Medford Armory in Medford, Oregon. The bout was closely contested from the start, but it was the busier and more accurate punching of Sanchez that carried more weight with the judges.

Sanchez got off to a fast start in the first round, stepping in with quick combinations and pushing Wohosky back. Wohosky employed a busy jab in the second, doubling it up in an effort to land his right hand, which he did throughout the round.

The pace picked up in the third with both fighters letting their hands go, Sanchez stepping forward with busy combinations, while Wohosky countered effectively and looked to maneuver around the ring to avoid his opponent’s aggression.

Sanchez maintained his pressured attack down the stretch of the fight, landing accurate combinations while Wohosky slowed. Two judges saw the fight for Sanchez with tallies of 48-47, with the third judge seeing it for Wohosky 49-46. Sanchez adds his third win as a pro, his second for the year, while Wohosky, who had not fought since 2018, suffers his third defeat.

Super middleweight Joseph Aguilar (4-1-1, 2 KOs) took a unanimous decision win over Dylan Carlson (1-6-2, 1 KO) in an entertaining six round scrap. Carlson had a good start to the fight, landing well in the opening round as he stepped in with wild flurries. Aguilar began to adjust to his opponent’s style, though, and by the fourth round was landing heavy shots. After a fast paced fourth round that saw Carlson take a lot of leather, the referee called the doctor up at the start of the fifth to look him over. As the action was allowed to resume, Aguilar continued to press, engaging with his opponent and landing with more consistency to close out the fight. All three judges had the fight for Aguilar with scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55.

Salem, Oregon’s Brittany Sims (2-2, 1 KO) dusted off a year-long lay-off, stopping the pro debuting Angela Danzig (0-1) in the opening round. Sims closed the distance quickly in the fight, stepping into the pocket and unloading on her opponent. She dropped Danzig twice before a final jarring uppercut snapped her head back, prompting the referee to step in and call it. The bout took place in the super bantamweight division.

Fighting in his tenth bout as a professional prize fighter, nineteen-year-old lightweight Miklo Arnold (8-2, 3 KOs) added an eighth victory to his ledger, taking a five round unanimous decision win over Leon Cavalli (1-3, 1 KO). Arnold dropped Cavalli in the opening round with a body shot en route to a clear-cut win. Judges’ scores were 50-44 twice and 49-45.

Middleweight Corey Cook (2-0-1, 1 KO) pitched a four-round shutout over Niko McFarland (5-6-2, 1 KO). Cook was busier and landed the cleaner punches throughout the fight, dropping McFarland twice in the final round. All three scores read 40-34.

In a four round light heavyweight match-up, Elias Albert (0-0-1) and Jacob Martin (1-1-1) battled to a draw. The two traded momentum in an entertaining fight, with all three judges seeing it 38-38.

The evening opened with Kelton Hall (3-1, 2 KOs) claiming a TKO win over local Rafael Valencia (3-10-1, 2 KOs) in a super middleweight contest. Valencia did not come out for the fourth round, giving Hall his third win as a pro.

The card played to a packed crowd and was the first in a few years for local Oregon promoter White Delight Promotions.

