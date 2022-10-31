By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Unbeaten Australian heavyweight Justis Huni (6-0, 4 KOs) has been accused of being “a hype job” ahead of Friday’s bout against Kiki Toa Leutele (8-1-2, 7 KOs) at the Nissan Arena, Nathan, Queensland, Australia, televised on Foxtel Main Event Pay-Per-View.

It was recently reported that Huni had punished American sparring partners, but that didn’t impress Isaac Peach, the trainer of Leutele. “Who gives a shit?” Peach told Wide World of Sports. “﻿Jerome Pampellone (fighter in Peach stable) went to Australia to spar Jai Opetaia and broke his rib, but (Huni promoter) Dean (Lonergan) doesn’t want to talk about that does he? Everything they say is full of shit.

“Frank Sanchez is just a boxer. He’s not a puncher. Who’s Frank Sanchez? Who cares?﻿ We couldn’t give a f—. They think their shit don’t stink, all they talk about is the crap they’re doing in America. Mate we’ve gone to America with my other boys, it’s all shit. We’ve done the hard old-fashioned training and we’re going to knock Justis out.

“I’ve been in Justis’ camp﻿ with another one of my fighters. I know what Justis is about, and one thing Justis is, is a bit brittle. He’s injury prone, so we’re going to come out there with our best and put a hit on him.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding Justis, a lot of stories, and that’s fine but we’re the perfect people to prove them wrong. They ignored Kiki the whole year. They were overlooking us. All they can talk about is their American sparring partners. Who gives a shit about sparring? No one scores sparring. We’re ready for war. When Kiki knocks him out it will be karma.”