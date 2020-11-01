Former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis (25-1, 21 KOs) scored a third round TKO against previously unbeaten Juan Heraldez (16-1-1, 10 KOs). Two knockdowns in round three. Waved off after the second knockdown.

Lightweight contender Isaac Cruz (20-1-1, 15 KOs) impressively TKO’d former world title challenger Diego Magdaleno (32-4, 13 KOs) in round one. It was a firefight from the very beginning. Cruz dropped Magdaleno in a heated exchange. Magdaleno beat the count, but moments later he was down again and this time hurt badly. The referee rightfully and immediately waved off the bout. The bout was an IBF title eliminator.