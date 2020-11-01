Female junior lightweight Mikaela Mayer (14-0, 5 KOs) won the WBO women’s title with a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Ewa Brodnicka (19-1, 2 KOs), who lost the title after missing weight by .1 pounds on Friday afternoon. Brodnicka was deducted points for holding in rounds six and seven. Scores were 99-89, 100-88, 100-88.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (15-0, 7 KOs) escaped with a unanimous decision over Luis Coria (12-4, 7 KOs) in a junior lightweight bout. Coria dropped Conceição in round two. Conceição was also deducted points in round four and round six for low blows. Scores were 94-93, 95-92, 95-92.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) Jose Eduardo Lopez (29-8-2, 15 KOs). Rodriguez dropped Lopez once in rounds one and two, and ended it with two more knockdowns in round three. Time was 2:10.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs), treated Luis Eduardo Pena (6-2, 6 KOs) like a heavy bag in a first round TKO. Time was 2:47.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Andy Hiraoka (16-0, 11 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over Rickey Edwards (12-5, 3 KOs). Edwards down three times in the fight.