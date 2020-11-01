October 31, 2020
Boxing Results

Undercard Results from Las Vegas

Female junior lightweight Mikaela Mayer (14-0, 5 KOs) won the WBO women’s title with a ten round unanimous decision over former world champion Ewa Brodnicka (19-1, 2 KOs), who lost the title after missing weight by .1 pounds on Friday afternoon. Brodnicka was deducted points for holding in rounds six and seven. Scores were 99-89, 100-88, 100-88.

2016 Olympic gold medalist Robson Conceição (15-0, 7 KOs) escaped with a unanimous decision over Luis Coria (12-4, 7 KOs) in a junior lightweight bout. Coria dropped Conceição in round two. Conceição was also deducted points in round four and round six for low blows. Scores were 94-93, 95-92, 95-92.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (21-0, 14 KOs) Jose Eduardo Lopez (29-8-2, 15 KOs). Rodriguez dropped Lopez once in rounds one and two, and ended it with two more knockdowns in round three. Time was 2:10.

Unbeaten heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs), treated Luis Eduardo Pena (6-2, 6 KOs) like a heavy bag in a first round TKO. Time was 2:47.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Andy Hiraoka (16-0, 11 KOs) won by fourth round TKO over Rickey Edwards (12-5, 3 KOs). Edwards down three times in the fight.

Results from San Antonio
Usyk beats Chisora by unanimous decision

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Robson Conceicao’s cup was way too high. The boxing organizations need to come up with a standard. It’s not fair to have your cup and trunks up to the middle of your chest. It gives them an advantage by protecting their belly from body shots.

    Reply
    • >
    %d bloggers like this: