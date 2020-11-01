WBO #1 heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) passed his first real heavyweight test with a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over Derek Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena, outside London, England. Chisora came out aggressively, but Usyk soon adjusted and took control. Chisora was game the whole way and gave a good account of himself. Scores were 117-112, 115-113, 115-113.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Not sure it was as close as 115-113 but right man won
I think this was expected the way it played out. I love both guys. Chisora landed some solid shots and missed some even bigger ones. As for Usyk, I think he is fine in the heavyweight division. Vitali klitschko couldnt stop Chisora either. Chisora has a beard! The only one ive seen throttle chisora proper was Haye and Haye had NASTY power and speed!
Vitali’s power was overrated. A lot of guys he stopped on their feet. He landed 100s of power punches on a overweight 39 year old Briggs and couldn’t floor him while Lennox Lewis knocked out the 27 year old in shape Briggs.
Chisora is past his prime and fat. Usyk beating him pretty much proves nothing.
Your opinion is dumb. Stop watching boxing.
I think it proves Usyk is now a player in the division. Not sure Wilder will ever regain a title or not, but if I were Usyk, that’s who I’d target. Wilder himself is a small heavyweight; Fury and Joshua are just a little too big.
The ref and Briggs’ corner should have been arrested after that fight with Vitali for not stopping it. He wouldn’t go down but he suffered brain damage. His whole personality changed after that fight. Out of his 45 wins Vitali had 51 KO’s. It should really be 42 as Briggs was a TKO that wasn’t called. They wouldn’t have let that fight continue after the Abdusalamov tragedy.
Usyk beat a man who outweighed him by almost fifty pounds of solid muscle!
I was afraid that the judges would deliver their usual crooked decision, especially after seeing what they did in that lightweight prelim.
Fair decision.
Chisora started well, but Usyk adjusted well, still Del kept it competetive.
Both dug deep, Usyk had a real challenge and adjusted/gave a good account of himself. Chisora, again showed he’s a solid gate keeper, no shame in being a perennial contender when you consistently fight the way he has.
Skillful perfomance. Makes me wonder about usyk though. Weird entity. You really want someone big enough and fast enough to show him what the HW division is about. I really like him, but at HW, it feels like there is something missing outside pure technique.
Usyck fought Chaszz Witherspoon and Chisora. Two guys pushing 40 and he didn’t look that good against either. What’s gonna happen when his opponent doesn’t gas out after 4 rounds? They better keep moving him extra slow!!!
NJ, you make a valid point regardless of the thumbs down some folks are giving you. Usyk knows he is in a “big boys” division now and some men are going to be capable of walking him down and even taking his arsenal of punches with minimal resistance. Usyk needs a few more tune-ups before he sniffs around Fury or even a Wilder. Not quit sure he’s ready for AJ just yet. My 2 cents…
No, Scooby, he is not ready. At soon Usyk steps in the ring with a fresh, top 10 heavyweight, its over. Dubois annihilate him with easy, just to mention someone.
Did you recommend the ‘dark trade’ book? Reading it now. Fucking amazing.
Hope it makes it on the NY best seller’s list. Actually, I am reading the book called “Telling Like It Is Based off Observations”. Really a truthful nonfictional piece that tells no lies. LOL
117-111 for Usyk. Hes finding his feet at heavweight slowly. I think he will be around 16 stone in a fight or two.
Chisora was in the best shape of his life and did one of his best fights, but Usyk put him in his place and Chisora was almost knocked out. Usyk is a hell of a fighter, but size will be a problem against the likes of Fury and AJ.
Usyk is not going to be Mike Tyson in the division by any means. He definitely will do fine in the division but if someone is looking for nasty KOs and doesn’t like to see an awkward tactician for likely 12 rounds; he will not be the choice.
Both looked good, but Usyk showed he could take a good punch from a heavyweight. He has really good technical skills and can wear down his opponent. I see him beating opponents like Andy Ruiz easily, but I don’t see him pulling off an upset against an AJ, or Tyson Fury. Maybe against Wilder but that’s a big maybe. Gotta give Usyk props for moving up to a division against a couple of giants.
No surprise here.
Step it up Usyk
Usyk moved up after dominating the CW division. There has been a lot of hype, but he while he was a great CW he looks like an average HW. Chisora should have been a statement fight, but it shows he can be taken the distance by average boxers so when he steps up to the top tier its hard to picture him being dominant. If nothing else he will do well and provide interesting matches an a good opponent to the champions.
Good win for Usyk, but it appears he will remain at idle until the dust clears with the bigger heavyweights. Meanwhile, Usyk should keep working in the gym and see what happens by middle 2021.
The result doesn’t surprise me. I have never been impressed with Chisora and knew he didn’t have the skills or conditioning to win this fight. Good win for Usyk who is technically the superior fighter. Chisora is good for hype, which is irrelevant to me.
I was afraid that the judges would deliver their usual crooked decision, especially after seeing what they did in that lightweight prelim.