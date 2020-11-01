Usyk beats Chisora by unanimous decision WBO #1 heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) passed his first real heavyweight test with a hard fought twelve round unanimous decision over Derek Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) on Saturday night at the SSE Arena, outside London, England. Chisora came out aggressively, but Usyk soon adjusted and took control. Chisora was game the whole way and gave a good account of himself. Scores were 117-112, 115-113, 115-113. Undercard Results from Las Vegas Gassiev annihilates Seferi in one

