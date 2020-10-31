In his first bout since facing Oleksandr Usyk in the WBSS cruiserweight finals in July 2018, former WBA/IBF world champion “Iron” Murat Gassiev (27-1, 20 KOs) quickly demolished 43-year-old veteran Nuri Seferi (41-10, 23 KOs) in the first round on Saturday night at the WOW Arena in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. A flush right hand dropped Seferi and the bout was halted. Time was 1:47.

In a clash for the WBO Oriental jr welterweight title, unbeaten 2016 Olympian Adlan Abdurashidov (5-0, 3 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Idd Pialari (27-5-1, 20 KOs). Scores were 99-91, 100-90, 98-92.