Unbeaten IBF #3 lightweight George Kambosos Jr (19-0, 10 KOs) scored a twelve round split decision over former IBF featherweight champion and current IBF #4 Lee Selby (28-3, 9 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF lightweight world title on Saturday night at the SSE Arena, outside London, England. Kambosos pressed the action and threw the harder punches while slickster Selby tried to box. In the end, judges scored it 118-110, 116-112 Kambosos, 115-114 Selby.

Female middleweight Savannah Marshall (9-0, 7 KOs) punished Hannah Rankin (9-5, 2 KOs) for seven rounds to claim the vacant WBO title. Rankin finally sunk to a knee and the bout was stopped. Time was 1:59.

In a clash for the vacant European cruiserweight title, Tommy McCarthy (17-2, 8 KOs) won a twelve round majority decision over Bilal Laggoune (25-2-2, 14 KOs). Scores were 114-114, 116-112, 116-113.