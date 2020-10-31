The long awaited professional debut of 3X amateur standout champion Marcel “Man Man” Barlatier (1-0, 1 KO) took place Friday night in Merida, Mexico. “Man Man” lived up to the hype stopping David “Mosco” Sanchez (0-1) in round 3 of their featherweight bout. Sanchez was no slouch having a solid amateur career in the very respected Mexico amateur system. The Miami, Florida native, Barlatier showed his whole arsenal of defense, boxing, and punching until finally breaking down Sanchez. The official time of the stoppage was 2:34 of round 3.

Henry Rivalta (Rivalta Boxing) who manages Barlatier commented after the fight. ” “Man Man” was untouched tonight versus a tough opponent in Sanchez who had 68 amateur fights. Trust me when I tell you that “Man Man” will be a world champion at 122 and or 126. ” said Rivalta

Rivalta Boxing’s long time light heavyweight contender Yunieski Gonzalez (19-3, 15 KOs) of Miami by way of Cuba dominated local Guillermo “Memorias” Romero (12-8, 9 KOs) stopping him at 1:53 of round 1. Gonzalez is now set to fight before the end of the year in a fight that could land him back into world title contention.

The event took place at the GRUPO SIPSE CALLE 60 COL: CENTRO in Merida, Mexico and promoted by Max Boxing Promotions

Rounding out the card:

Zaid “Colorado” Rejon (4-0, 3 KOs) TKO 2:34 round 2 Emmanuel “Venado” Massa (2-1) (featherweights)

Axel “Lobo” Talavera (4-0) TKO 1 1:44 round Adolfo “Tornado” Rosado (2-4) ( light flyweights)

Hafit “Lobo” Talavera (3-0) UD Raymundo ” Ray” Bojorquez(0-1) 40-36 3X (super bantamweights)

Ivan “Terrible” Rosado (5-1-2, 4 KOs) TKO 2:55 RD 2 Jesus “Gato” Pedro Moo (1-1) (lightweights)

Francisco “Pulga” Araujo (1-0, 1 KO) TKO 1:00 RD 1 Felipe “Perry” Hernandez (0-1) 4 rounds (light flyweights)