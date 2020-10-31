Former WBO jr middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 KOs) scored a sixth round TKO against Tureano Johnson (21-3-1, 15 KOs) on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Johnson gave Munguia all he could handle for five rounds. In round six, however, a crushing right uppercut from Munguia caused an extremely gruesome cut on Johnson’s lip that required the bout to be stopped after the round.