WBO junior flyweight champion Elwin Soto (18-1, 12 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Carlos Buitrago (32-6-1, 18 KOs) on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Soto had to work hard to win 119-109, 117-111, 115-113. Buitrago was making the sixth world title challenge of his career.

“I’m very happy to walk away with the victory,” said Soto. “I tried pressure as much as I good to score a win. These are the kind of tough fights you are in when a world title is at stake. His style was difficult for me, but I felt I did enough to win. Now it’s time for me to rest and see what my team has in store for me.”