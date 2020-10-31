October 30, 2020
Boxing Results

Elwin Soto retains WBO 108lb title

WBO junior flyweight champion Elwin Soto (18-1, 12 KOs) retained his title with a twelve round unanimous decision over Carlos Buitrago (32-6-1, 18 KOs) on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Soto had to work hard to win 119-109, 117-111, 115-113. Buitrago was making the sixth world title challenge of his career.

“I’m very happy to walk away with the victory,” said Soto. “I tried pressure as much as I good to score a win. These are the kind of tough fights you are in when a world title is at stake. His style was difficult for me, but I felt I did enough to win. Now it’s time for me to rest and see what my team has in store for me.”

Munguia stops Johnson in six
Undercard Results from Fantasy Springs

