October 30, 2020
Boxing News

Undercard Results from Fantasy Springs

In a WBC female flyweight eliminator, Marlen Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) won an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Sulem Urbina (12-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 78-74.

WBC Quarterly Report Highlights

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>