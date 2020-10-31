Undercard Results from Fantasy Springs In a WBC female flyweight eliminator, Marlen Esparza (8-1, 1 KO) won an eight round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Sulem Urbina (12-1, 2 KOs). Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 78-74. WBC Quarterly Report Highlights

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

