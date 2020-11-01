WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continued their run of monthly events Saturday night. The site of the event was the Nuevo Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The featherweight main event saw hometown favorite Elisson Marquez (10-2-1, 7 KOs) draw with countryman Franco Gutierrez (10-5-1, 6 KOs). The fighters had multiple exciting heated exchanges throughout the bout.

Highly talented unbeaten prospect Winston Guerrero (12-0, 8 KOs) again defeated Jenn Gonzalez (9-8, 5 KOs by unanimous decision. The two fought this past November where Guerrero stopped Gonzalez inside the distance.

Rounding out the undercard:

Kevyn Lara (29-3-1, 9 KO) KO 2 Jordan Escobar (15-12-2, 3 KOs) 6 rds bantamweights

Freddy Espinoza (5-2, 3 KO) SD Manuel Guzman (6-5, 3 KOs) 6 rds light flyweights

Gerardo Zapata (11-0, 5 KOs) vs Natanael Rocha (4-8, 2 KOs) 6 rds flyweights

William Cerrato (1-4-1, 2 KOs) UD Jose Velazquez (0-4, ) 4 rds super flyweights

Nolbert Casco (4-0, 3 KOs) TKO 3 Carlos Cruz (1-7, 2 KOs) 4 rds super welterweights

The event was shown live on the Nica Boxing facebook page.