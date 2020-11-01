Barrios stops Karl to defend WBA 140lb title WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) successfully defended his title by sixth round TKO against a very game Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-3, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The bout was an exciting toe-to-toe war until Barrios broke it open with two knockdowns in round six. Inoue KOs Moloney, retains WBA/IBF bantam titles Undercard Results from San Antonio

