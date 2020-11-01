WBA super lightweight champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios (26-0, 17 KOs) successfully defended his title by sixth round TKO against a very game Ryan “Cowboy” Karl (18-3, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The bout was an exciting toe-to-toe war until Barrios broke it open with two knockdowns in round six.
Barrios “ El Azteca” VS Prograis Next up!!!!!
I turned on to watch santa cruz but it was the barrios fight. but barrios looked like santa cruz but lankier. so then i waited to see if the opponent was davis and it was ryan karl who looked like a stretched out canelo. so i thought i was tripping out. anyway. good luck leo
Not sure what is next for Barrios because I am not feeling the WOW factor yet (if ever).
Prograis runs right through Barrios imo.