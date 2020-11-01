WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) scored an impressive seventh round knockout against Jason Moloney (21-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Inoue became increasingly dominant as the bout progressed. A left hook floored Moloney in round six. Inoue then put Moloney down for the count with a crushing right hand in round seven. Time was 2:59.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Inoue is the real deal and possibly the best Pound by Pound fighter right now.
I haven’t seen a lot of Inoue before, but I can’t think of anyone who is a better pound-for-pound fighter. I mean, holy cow, that guy is crazy talented.
Hugs ❤️ to both Mr. Inoue and Mr. Moloney for their brave boxing display!
Man, Inoue. That kid is fun to watch.
Very boxing fan should know Inoue, the young man is incredibly incredible.
I meant Every boxing fan should know Inoue.
It’s a real pleasure watching Inoue fight. He’s always balanced and ready to punch and moves in rapidly to land punches then gets out quickly. He hits hard with both hands. Moloney got some licks in, but Inoue was just on another level. He’s better than any bantamweight today although his best weight is probably at 115 lbs. He did look like the smaller man next to Moloney.
The left hook that put Moloney down for the first knockdown was so quick I didn’t see what happened until they showed the replay. The right hand that ended the fight was straight from the shoulder with no windup. Just perfect timing on that one.
As Tim Bradley said, he probably should work on moving his head out of the middle after delivering punches. There is room for improvement, but I’m impressed by his speed, mobility, boxing skills and punching power. He’s the complete package and very possibly is the best P4P fighter around today.
I had a real problem in that the Gervonta Davis-Leo Santa Cruz fight was on at almost the same time. I watched the entire Inoue fight and caught the Davis-Santa Cruz fight between rounds. That was a competitive fight but I preferred to watch Inoue tonight. He’s one of my top three favorite fighters today joining Regis Prograis and David Benavidez on that list.
To phrase it succinctly:
INOUE HAS SKILLS TO PAY THE BILLS.