Inoue KOs Moloney, retains WBA/IBF bantam titles WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue (20-0, 17 KOs) scored an impressive seventh round knockout against Jason Moloney (21-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night inside the Bubble at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Inoue became increasingly dominant as the bout progressed. A left hook floored Moloney in round six. Inoue then put Moloney down for the count with a crushing right hand in round seven. Time was 2:59. Tank knocks out Santa Cruz in six Barrios stops Karl to defend WBA 140lb title

Top Boxing News

