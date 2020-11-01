Tank knocks out Santa Cruz in six Gervonta “Tank” Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) scored a brutal sixth round knockout against Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) in a bout for both the WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight championships on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Good two-way action throughout until Tank laid out Santa Cruz with a left uppercut. Time was 2:40. Devastating! Inoue KOs Moloney, retains WBA/IBF bantam titles

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

