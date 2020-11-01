Gervonta “Tank” Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) scored a brutal sixth round knockout against Leo “El Terremoto” Santa Cruz (37-2-1, 19 KOs) in a bout for both the WBA super featherweight and WBA lightweight championships on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Good two-way action throughout until Tank laid out Santa Cruz with a left uppercut. Time was 2:40. Devastating!
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
That was a heck of a fight. Even though I predicted Tank to win, I didn’t think he would stop Leo via brutal KO. Leo was giving him all he could handle up until the KO, imo.
Aye. After first three rounds leo looked good. That left though.
that left hand came from way down low. Perfect punch that would have knocked out many
Deadly uppercut, I want score card
I hope Davis start to face the real guys at 135. He has what it take to give boxing fan real great fights.
I don’t want him facing shot or overmatched guys any more. No more Gamboas, Mares, Cuatito Ruiz, Santa Cruz. Is time to face guys like the winner of Campbell vs. Kingry, Haney, Lomachenko, Lopez or at least Kamboso. For sure he is ready
That is what boxing needed!
Great performance by both fighters. Davis is incredibly powerful. Would love to see Teofimo Vs Davis.
I would too but I know there is no way in hell mayweather makes that fight. Santa Cruz is a small JR lightweight and he gave tank all he could ask for. I commend davis for hanging tough and landing the big shot but he was hurt and looked bad against a smaller fighter with no power. Lopez is a monster at lightweight! Tank is no Loma, he would get dominated. Zero chance this fight happens. And again the judges should be fired. Leo was winning hands down. He went all out for his but if he didn’t get the KO they were never giving him the decision.
B.S.!!!!
Interesting! Gervonta Davis’ punches work on other boxers, not just ladies?
wow…sounds like you truly have personal problem with davis. or maybe just looking for a legit reason to hold an irrational hate of the man.
Wooow!! On 10/31/20, that uppercut was constructed by a smiling ‘Michael Myers.’ I hope SC turns out well for himself and for his family.
From round one, Davis had three (3) goals in the mighty State of Texas:
1) Walk down the smaller, lighter punching opponent, even at the risk of getting outhustled in the early rounds.
2) Touch up his opponent with solid body shots.
3) Get inside and threw a series of uppercuts until he lands an atomic blast uppercut for a TKO victory or for a KO victory.
Mission completed.
Davis was fully aware of the Texas emotional support for SC, and Davis DID NOT want the fight to reach the judges in mighty Texas. Davis did what a larger puncher should do against a naturally smaller fighter. I prefer to see Davis at 130, but he will need to maintain discipline at the dinner table (eye wink) – Berchelt or Valdez will give Davis hell. However, I understand there are “larger” opponents at 135 ($$$).
I love Texas, but I would strongly advise Davis’ team/staff to avoid future PPV fights in Texas (money often talks though).
Davis accomplished an explosive PPV victory.
I see a good fight between he and Berchelt. With Valdez I see the same thing that happened with Santa Cruz.
I watched the Davis-Santa Cruz fight in bits and pieces because my main focus was on the Naoya Inoue-Jason Moloney fight on ESPN+. It looked like a competitive fight and Davis did land that uppercut several times in the early rounds. However, Leo never did see the final uppercut that that put him down for a few minutes.
It did look like Santa Cruz was doing well in the early rounds and was actually landing well to the body before the knockout blow. The official judges had Davis ahead 48-47 when the fight ended. I figured Davis would be too quick and powerful for Santa Cruz, but I didn’t expect a one-punch knockout.
Great victory for Davis. He look his lumps but prevailed over a Santa Cruz who fought him on even terms and bruised him up before he got hit by that uppercut. Davis should now move up to the lightweight division. He’ll have a lot of competition in that weight class.
Why would your focus be on the mismatch vs the competitive fight? Inoue dick ball licker?
AP, Davis is already at LW. Not sure what you mean?
i actually had it same as steve farhood. 4 rounds to 1 for davis. i gave lsc the third round. but it was a clearly dominant win for tank. he outslugged the fearless brawler. pressured lsc and hurt him from the opening bell. attacked when he wanted and stalked as he pleased. that leo was flinching from tanks feints is proof of how out of his element he was. tank completely took the play away from leo. sure, there were people who were only capable of seeing that leo was landing shots. But what they missed was that it was tank walking through leos punches and it was tank backing up leo. that ko shot was the most dramatic, sudden, explosive thing i have EVER seen in boxing match. reminded me of tyson-spinks for the sheer violent, shocking impact. punch of the decade.
cruz definitely isnt a brawler. hes a polished boxer. he was outclassing davis, but those shots took their toal.
you have obviously never seen leo santa cruz fight before. he is known as a brawler who overwhelms opponents with sheer volume. far from polished. davis is the polished guy. but tonight davis strategy was to beat leo at his own game to put a stamp on his dominance.
sweet sweet fight, Cruz definitely held the technical edge, and truly put up a great fight, but at the end of the day those power shots added up. KINGREY NEXT!!!!
no technical edge for leo. he was being baited into throwing so davis could catch him with counters.
Tank looked well,but Devin Haney or Isaac Cruz would’ve been a better test for him,,my hat and heart goes off to Santana Cruz and his Father