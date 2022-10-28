Italian Olympian heavyweight Guido Vianello (10-0-1, 9 KOs), who has fought all his previous pro fights in the USA, scored a one-sided eight round unanimous decision over Jay McFarlane (12-7, 6 KO) on Friday night at the Atlantico in Rome. McFarlane suffered an injury to his right hand in round four, but managed to take Vianello to the final bell. Scores were 80-72, 80-72, 79-73.

Undefeated super welterweight Mirko Natalizi (13-0, 8 KOs) was victorious when Tony Dixon (13-4, 4 KOs) didn’t come out for round six. Natalizi dropped Dixon at the end of round two and dominated the fight as he successfully defended his WBC Silver International.

European female super flyweight champion Stephanie Silva (7-0, 0 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Ewalina Pekalska (6-1, 0 KOs) by scores of 97-93, 98-92, 97-93.

Super welterweight Francesco Russo (12-2, 10 KOs) stopped Francesco Sarchioto (15-2, 5 KOs) in round eight to win the vacant Italian national title. Russo dropped Sarchioto in round eight and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:06.

Unbeaten super lightweight Armando Casamonica (8-0, 1 KO) outpointed Mauro Loli (7-5, 3 KOs) over six rounds. Scores were 58-55, 58-56, 58-57.

In a clash of YouTubers, Domenico “Streetgorilla” Venditto scored a third round TKO over Simone “Sim1Workout.”