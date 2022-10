Loma-Ortiz weights from NYC Vasyl Lomachenko 134.6 vs. Jamaine Ortiz 134

Robeisy Ramirez 125.6 vs. Jose Matias Romero 127.4

Richard Torrez Jr 229.4 vs. Ahmed Hefny 218

Duke Ragan 128 vs. Luis Lebron 128

Nico Ali Walsh 159 vs. Billy Wagner 159 Venue: Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, NYC

Promoter: Top Rank

Venue: Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, NYC

