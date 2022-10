Diaz-Zepeda Weights from San Diego JoJo Diaz 137.6 vs. William Zepeda 137

Alexis Rocha 146.7 vs. Jesus Perez 146.8

Arely Mucino 112 vs. Leonela Yudica 111.4

Hector Valdez Jr 121.4 vs. Max Ornelas 120.6 Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN

