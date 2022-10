Weights from Philadelphia Sonny Conto 225.5 vs. James Bryant 242

Bryce Mills 144.5 vs. Larry Fryers 144.5

Shane Slocumb 208.5 vs. Johnathan Wiles 226

Tyree Arnold 143 vs. Carlos Marrero 142

James White 177.5 vs. Keynan Williams 181

Tariq Green 168.5 vs. Everlon Still 168 Venue: 2300 Arena, Philadelphia

Promoter: Joe Hand Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM ET Diaz-Zepeda Weights from San Diego

