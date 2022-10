Weights from Medford, Oregon By Ricardo Ibarra Troy Wohosky 132.2 vs. Bryan Sanchez 132.2

Joseph Aguilar 164.8 vs. Dylan Carlson 161.9

Leon Cavalli 132.2 vs. Miklo Arnold 133.9

Brittany Sims 119.9 vs. Angela Danzig 116.7

Corey Cook 161 vs. Niko McFarland 160.6

Elias Albert 174.5 vs. Jacob Martin 175.5

Rafael Valencia 162.3 vs. Kelton Hall 166.8 Venue: Medford Armory, Medford, Oregon

Rafael Valencia 162.3 vs. Kelton Hall 166.8 Venue: Medford Armory, Medford, Oregon

Promoter: White Delight Promotions

