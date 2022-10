Weights from Cache Creek Courtesy Jim Jenkins, Sacramento Bee Alan Sanchez 147 vs. Saul Bustos 147

Blake McKernan 196 vs. Roberto Silva 196

Ivan Vergara 127 vs. Juan Miranda 126

Kevin Montano 129.5 vs. Kevin Perez 129.5

Federico Pacheco 240.5 vs. Josure Vargas 272 Date: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Venue: Cache Creek Casino & Resort, Brooks, CA.

Promoter: Don Chargin & Paco Presents. Paul-Silva Weights from Phoenix Weights from Medford, Oregon Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.