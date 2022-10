Paul-Silva Weights from Phoenix Jake Paul 186.5 vs. Anderson Silva 186

Ashton Sylve 132.5 vs. Braulio Rodriguez 132.5

Alexandro Santiago 118 vs. Antonio Nieves 117.75

Uriah Hall 198.5 vs. Le’Veon Bell 197.5

Chris Avila 183.25 vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski 182.5 Jeremiah Milton 248.25 vs. Quintin Sumpter 219.5

Ogleidis Suarez 169 vs. Shadasia Green 169.25

Danny Barrios Flores 122.5 vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr 120.25 Venue: Desert Diamond Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions

TV: Showtime PPV ($59.95) Weights from Cache Creek Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.