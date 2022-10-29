Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) successfully defended her WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO world titles by one-sided ten round unanimous decision against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-1, 2 KOs) at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday night. Taylor outworked Carbajal to win 100-91, 99-91, 98-92.



36-year-old two-weight former world champion Kiko “La Sensacion” Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs) took apart and dethroned European featherweight champion Jordan “The Thrill” Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) in a fight that also doubled up as an eliminator for the IBF title held by Josh Warrington. Martinez dropped Gill four times before the bout was halted at 2:44. Gill was a 3:1 favorite.



Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) annihilated Dominik Musil (7-5, 5 KOs) in the first round. Musil down twice and the ref waved it off after more punishment. Time was 2:03.

In a clash of undefeated lightweights, Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) needed just 32 seconds to demolish Jaouad Belmehdi (16-1-3, 7 KOs).

Ellie Scotney (6-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) for the European female super bantamweight title. Scores were 97-93, 97-94, 96-94.