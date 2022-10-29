Undisputed female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) successfully defended her WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO world titles by one-sided ten round unanimous decision against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (19-1, 2 KOs) at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday night. Taylor outworked Carbajal to win 100-91, 99-91, 98-92.
36-year-old two-weight former world champion Kiko “La Sensacion” Martinez (44-11-2, 31 KOs) took apart and dethroned European featherweight champion Jordan “The Thrill” Gill (27-2-1, 8 KOs) in a fight that also doubled up as an eliminator for the IBF title held by Josh Warrington. Martinez dropped Gill four times before the bout was halted at 2:44. Gill was a 3:1 favorite.
Unbeaten heavyweight Johnny “The Romford Bull” Fisher (7-0, 6 KOs) annihilated Dominik Musil (7-5, 5 KOs) in the first round. Musil down twice and the ref waved it off after more punishment. Time was 2:03.
In a clash of undefeated lightweights, Gary Cully (15-0, 9 KOs) needed just 32 seconds to demolish Jaouad Belmehdi (16-1-3, 7 KOs).
Ellie Scotney (6-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Mary Romero (8-2, 2 KOs) for the European female super bantamweight title. Scores were 97-93, 97-94, 96-94.
What more can you say about Kiko. That was brutal.
Kiko strikes again! If you are not a really good fighter and in really good form, that man will beat you! Good for you Kiko!
With just 8 knockouts. The Thrill was doomed before the first bell had even rung unfortunately
As God as my witness, I would never let my fighter in with Kiko. The guy is an animal who refuses to let Father Time do his job… What a fighter!
Canela fights benavidez or beterviev now. Kayate please.
Katie Taylor is one of my favorite fighters today, man or woman. Another dominating performance here. She deserves her own headline. Just a magnificent fighter and human being. She’s a gifted fighter. She also clearly deserves to be at the top of the P4P ranking.
Taylor needs to rematch Serrano thats really her only live competition
Katie is undefeated because one judge give the fight to her but she loss to Amanda