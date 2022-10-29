Former world champion Reymart Gaballo (25-1, 21 KOs) is back on the winning track, stopping countryman Ricardo Sueno (11-7-4, 4 KOs) in the second round of their fight on Saturday at the Lagao Gym in General Santos City. Gaballo came in sharp and started throwing accurate shots to Sueno’s head dropping him with a right straight to the temple in the opening round. Sueno was more aggressive in the second round but a right overhand to the head sent him back to the canvas. Both fighters engaged in a good exchange when a left hook to the body sent Sueno down for the third time. In the closing seconds of the round, another right to the head sent Sueno down for the fourth time. Referee Almar Odiong decided he had seen enough and waved off the fight. With the victory, Gaballo picked up the WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental bantamweight belt and the WBO Oriental bantamweight strap.

Like this: Like Loading...