October 29, 2022
Masternak beats Whateley in IBF eliminator

In an IBF cruiserweight eliminator, IBF #5 Mateusz Masternak (47-5, 31 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten #10 Jason Whateley (10-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Nosalowy Dwór in Zakopane, Poland. Scores were 119-108, 118-109, 117-110. Masternak dropped Whateley in round seven. Masternak is now the IBF’s mandatory challenger for current world champion Jai Opetaia.

41-year-old two-time former cruiserweight champion Krzysztof “Diablo” Wlodarczyk (61-4-1, 41 KOs) scored a sixth round KO over Cesar Hernan Reynoso (17-18-4, 8 KOs). Reynoso down three times.

