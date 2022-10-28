WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #3, WBA #4 middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) faces Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder on November 19 at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

Jaime Munguia: “We are prepared for this new challenge, and I’m excited to fight for the first time in Guadalajara. We have never stopped training. Coria is not a simple rival, he will want to come and beat me in my home country. Once we get through this test, I hope to kick start 2023 with a big fight that all my fans are waiting for.”

Gonzalo Coria: “I am more than prepared for this fight to go up against a great champion like Jaime Munguia. We are preparing with all our energy and we are coming for a huge victory.”

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “Everyone has been anxiously waiting for Jaime Munguia’s return to the ring. We are excited for him to put on a show for all his fans live in Mexico and worldwide on DAZN so he can end the year with a bang and start 2023 hungrier than ever.”

Promoter Fernando Beltran: “Jaime is always ready to fight, and this is not the exception. We are sure that 2023 will bring even bigger fights and challenges, and we are more than ready for them.”

Munguia was last seen this past June where he knocked out Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Coria was last seen in July in Cordoba, Argentina scoring a split decision win against Emiliano Pucheta.