WBO #1, WBC #2, IBF #3, WBA #4 middleweight contender Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) faces Argentina’s Gonzalo “El Mago” Coria (21-5, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder on November 19 at the Arena Astros in Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN and on TV Azteca in Mexico.
Jaime Munguia: “We are prepared for this new challenge, and I’m excited to fight for the first time in Guadalajara. We have never stopped training. Coria is not a simple rival, he will want to come and beat me in my home country. Once we get through this test, I hope to kick start 2023 with a big fight that all my fans are waiting for.”
Gonzalo Coria: “I am more than prepared for this fight to go up against a great champion like Jaime Munguia. We are preparing with all our energy and we are coming for a huge victory.”
Promoter Oscar De La Hoya: “Everyone has been anxiously waiting for Jaime Munguia’s return to the ring. We are excited for him to put on a show for all his fans live in Mexico and worldwide on DAZN so he can end the year with a bang and start 2023 hungrier than ever.”
Promoter Fernando Beltran: “Jaime is always ready to fight, and this is not the exception. We are sure that 2023 will bring even bigger fights and challenges, and we are more than ready for them.”
Munguia was last seen this past June where he knocked out Jimmy ‘Kilrain’ Kelly at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Coria was last seen in July in Cordoba, Argentina scoring a split decision win against Emiliano Pucheta.
More of boxing’s decline. Who is Coria? Mungia is very protected. Come on Oscar…..let’s see Mungia be challenged a little. Thankfully it’s not ppv even though I probably won’t watch this waste of time.
I agree. he needs to take a lesson from tim tszyu. they are basically the same age and tszyu has half the fights and is fighting charlo next.
Ridiculous. The guy is 40-0. Seems like he hasn’t fought anyone. It just doesn’t make sense.
Look at the way Chavez sr and jr began their career..40-0 all bums or club fighters
when this guy will fight a real fighter?????
Coria is on the wrong end of a segment on Janibek Alimkhanuly’s highlight reel. Alimkhanuly brutally knocked him out in the second round.
Coria has decent hand speed, looks pretty good from a technical standpoint, but Munguia should be way past fighting a guy of this level. Munguia will have a longer undefeated run than Julio Cesar Chavez the way they’ve been matching him.
I was just about to look him up, thinking I knew of a Coria in those weight classes and that’s where I know him from – getting blasted by Alim.
I like Munguia, probably more than most people, but this is unacceptable.
According to Munguia, his dream fight would be against Canelo, which is no surprise. Maybe his team is just playing it safe for now, hoping to eventually get the huge payday? Kind of hard to tell the path they’re trying to take as far as his career goes.
At their convention this week, supposedly the WBO declared that Munguia would be fighting the winner of Alim – Bentley [Alim], but I’ll believe it when I see it. He turned Alim down for the interim title before. I think he turned down Adames in that mini-WBC eliminator tournament. They couldn’t work out the networks with Charlo and he was also rumored to fight GGG maybe last year and Daniel Jacobs earlier this year and….. nada!
Like I said, I am a fan, but he isn’t making it easy!
It looks like they are no longer even trying hide that they are protecting him. That said, I think him and Canelo for May would be great!!! I think Canelo should forget Bivol and even Benavidez for the moment. This is the match for him and it is the match for Munguia. I just am afraid that Canelo hates Oscar so much that he will not fight Munguia even if it is his best option.
If he’s going to take the Chavez Sr. and Jr. route at least make it so that people don’t have to pay for it. This guy is grossly overatted and his handlers know it. He got beat by Hogan and went through hell and high water against 20 loss Rosado. They don’t want the real smoke. He’s another JC Chavez Jr. waiting to happen. Facts!
Enough already at 40-0. Time to put Munguia in there against Eubank, Jr.
Pathetic opponent. Jaime better step up soon.
When is Munguia gonna fight a contender?
Geez…..Look at Bam Rodriguez for heavens sake!! Kid has gone through a mini version of murderers row and these TWATS in higher weight classes can’t even come to terms and fight!!!!
Mungia needs ta shit or get off the pot. How many more tuneups does this guy need? Where the challenge in this fight, to much bag chasin and not enough starp taken goin on.