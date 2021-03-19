Late sub Angel Fierro (18-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout over former world champion Alberto Machado (22-3, 18 KOs) in a lightweight fight on Friday night at the Albergue Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, Puerto Rico.

Machado dropped Fierro in round one with a right to the jaw. Fierro was down again at the end of round two courtesy of a flush Machado right hook. After Machado dominated round three, Fierro turned the tide in rounds four and five, then he KNOCKED OUT Machado with a massive left hook in round six. Time was :47. Fierro won the NABO title. Amazing fight!

Former amateur star “Mighty” Joe Ward (3-1, 2 KOs) avenged his pro debut loss against Marco “El Muneco” Delgado, (7-2, 5 KOs) with a six round unanimous decision shutout in a light heavyweight clash. Scores were 60-54 3x.

In an eight round female middleweight bout, Alma Ibarra (8-1, 4 KOs) surprised three-time female world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo (13-5, 5 KOs), taking a unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 77-75.

Bantamweight Jose “Chiquro” Martinez, (21-1-3, 14 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (26-4-1, 11 KOs) battled to an entertaining ten round draw. Scores were 95-95, 95-95, 96-94 for Gonzalez.

In a super flyweight battle, former world champion and knockout artist Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta, (22-2, 21 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Gilberto Mendoza (17-9-3, 8 KOs). Scores were 79-72 on all three cards.