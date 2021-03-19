Late sub Angel Fierro (18-1-1, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular sixth round knockout over former world champion Alberto Machado (22-3, 18 KOs) in a lightweight fight on Friday night at the Albergue Olimpico (Olympic Center) in Salinas, Puerto Rico.
Machado dropped Fierro in round one with a right to the jaw. Fierro was down again at the end of round two courtesy of a flush Machado right hook. After Machado dominated round three, Fierro turned the tide in rounds four and five, then he KNOCKED OUT Machado with a massive left hook in round six. Time was :47. Fierro won the NABO title. Amazing fight!
Former amateur star “Mighty” Joe Ward (3-1, 2 KOs) avenged his pro debut loss against Marco “El Muneco” Delgado, (7-2, 5 KOs) with a six round unanimous decision shutout in a light heavyweight clash. Scores were 60-54 3x.
In an eight round female middleweight bout, Alma Ibarra (8-1, 4 KOs) surprised three-time female world title challenger Maricela ‘La Diva’ Cornejo (13-5, 5 KOs), taking a unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, 77-75.
Bantamweight Jose “Chiquro” Martinez, (21-1-3, 14 KOs) and three-time world title challenger Israel “Jiga” Gonzalez (26-4-1, 11 KOs) battled to an entertaining ten round draw. Scores were 95-95, 95-95, 96-94 for Gonzalez.
In a super flyweight battle, former world champion and knockout artist Angel ‘Tito’ Acosta, (22-2, 21 KOs) scored an eight round unanimous decision over Gilberto Mendoza (17-9-3, 8 KOs). Scores were 79-72 on all three cards.
Israel Gonzalez was robbed. Joe Ward could emerge into something very good. Not great. Something very good. Delgado is lucky he did not get disqualified. Kudos to Alma Ibarra. She earned the upset win. Good for her.