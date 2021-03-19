By Robert Coster

Among the young prospects to be followed in this new year is 21-year-old Dominican lightweight Edwin de Los Santos, unbeaten in 9 fights with 8 knockouts. Nicknamed “The Grenade,” Edwin has already won two WBC regional belts, Fecarbox and Latino. Last Friday, de los Santos demonstrated his power knocking out Luis Montano of Mexico in one round, winning the Latino title. Edwin is now gearing up to invade the US boxing scene. Fightnews.com® sat down with the young prospect, flanked by manager Tony Tineo.

Why are you nicknmed “The Grenade?”

(laughs) I suppose because I explode my opponents

How did you start in boxing?

I saw a young neighbor boxing. It was love at first sight. I started self-training and getting into tournaments.

You had a successful amateur career?

I only lost 12 in a hundred or so fights. I was a member of the national team. I traveled around the world. I was the only person in my family to have a passport and I was just a kid.

Mr Tineo, what did you see in Edwin to sign him up?

Power, a whipping jab, dominates the fundamentals of boxing, plus he’s self-motivated, does not have to be pushed.

What is next for Edwin?

Tineo Management and Sampson Promotion are working to get the US work visa for two fights, one in Connecticut on April 17th and in Atlantic City in August.

Are you ready Edwin?

You bet. I’m HUNGRY. My hunger in boxing is what keeps me motivated. I want to go back to my town in the Dominican Republic as a world champion. As I see it, the sky is the limit.